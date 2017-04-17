NFL Draft Profile: Michigan LB Ben Gedeon

Remember a Ben Gedeon play? Chances are, you probably don’t. He was a steady part of the Michigan Wolverines defense, and he also got better as the 2016 season went on. But he was ultimately a guy who won you games with his presence and his consistency, not with spectacular plays that went above and beyond.

Gedeon’s label is ‘interior guy who can stop the run, average athlete,’ and the market is a little unfriendly for guys like that. Pay check concerns aside, though, Gedeon can stand above the rest with his preparation skills and all-around toughness, and he’s got those in spades.

Like De’Veon and a few of these other guys, he could be a value pick for a smart-minded front office. His combine stats all point to this - his 40-time was underwhelming, but he performed well on the 20- and 60-yard shuttles (#1 and #3, respectively) and he dominated the bench press (his 27 reps were 15th among all positions, and 2nd to Samaje Perine among non-linemen).

At the end of the day, Gedeon is a prototype of what late-round Michigan prospects should be. He’s not the athlete that some others are, so he’ll never be a top-round talent, but he plays with elite smarts and toughness that could land him a starting spot in the NFL.