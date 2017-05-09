Tuesday Morning Brews: Where We’re Going

Happy Tuesday, folks. Coming out of Spring ball we have a bona fide QB battle, which is something that I don’t think many (any) were expecting. Also in this morning’s Brews we have a spot of recruiting news, a feature on Mike McCray, and a check-in with Softball and Baseball.

See Michigan football's Rome trip through camera lens of LB Mike McCray https://t.co/7Ca4ueZ6tk via @freep — Jeff Seidel (@seideljeff) May 8, 2017

Rome was about more than just football. Sure, it was a little about recruiting - but it was also an educational experience, both historical and cultural in nature. One player who took full advantage of that aspect is Mike McCray, the Senior LB and one of the few holdovers from last year’s defensive starters. McCray spent much of the Rome trip taking pictures, of the city and of his teammates. McCray’s interest in photography started after taking a class at Michigan taught by Pulitzer Prize winner David Turnley, who was himself a Michigan football player - albeit only for about two weeks during his freshman year. For more on both Turnley and McCray’s newfound interest in photography, check out the story from the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan's QB competition isn't for show, it's real. And it's going to be interesting https://t.co/eHfeiVv9xs — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) May 4, 2017

Coming into Spring ball there were plenty of question marks all over the field for Michigan football. However, one position that lacked uncertainty was QB. Michigan was returning Wilton Speight who had performed well the season before, an injury and subsequent tentativeness being the only dark marks on an otherwise serviceable first year at the helm. Michigan’s starting QB was a certainty, until it wasn’t, and now it isn’t. During fall camp there will be a very real QB competition. The young, but talented, Brandon Peters will look to claim the starting job for his own come the fall. For more, check out this opinion piece by Nick Baumgarder.

Michigan recently got a commitment from 4* QB Joe Milton, and the 2018 recruit may pay dividends in more ways than one. Much has been made of Milton’s potential (it’s high), but off the field Milton could provide an assist for the 2019 class. Scout’s Brice Marich reports ($) that Milton has a cousin who looks to be a top-flight CB recruit. Akeem Dent, currently the #6 recruit in the 2019 cycle according to 247Sports, will be an impact player and Michigan recently extended a scholarship offer. While NSD 2019 is a long ways off, Michigan looks to figure into Dent’s recruitment in a big way.

Domination. @umichsoftball no-hit Rutgers on the way to a 20-0, five-inning victory over Rutgers: https://t.co/YtpI7Tzc7U — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 7, 2017

Michigan Softball finished the season in style with an authoritative sweep of Rutgers over the weekend. The Friday game was rained out, forcing a double-header on Saturday. Despite having to play two games in one day, the Wolverines were unfazed - topping the Scarlet Knights 6-1 in game one and 19-1 in game two. On Sunday, the offense and defense kept rolling as Michigan no-hit Rutgers en route to a 20-0 victory. Three games, a 45-2 margin. That’s impressive. Alas, Minnesota also swept their series leaving Michigan with the two-seed entering the B1G Tournament. The Wolverines’ first game will be on Friday against the winner of MSU/Indiana.

Couldn't get it done today but we took the series!



We'll be back in action on Tuesday @ home vs. Central Michigan, 6pm. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SsXENejGUb — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 7, 2017

Michigan Baseball welcomed the Buckeyes to Ann Arbor this past weekend and came away with a series win. The Wolverines took the first two games comfortably, winning 6-0 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. On Sunday, Michigan got out to a 2-0 lead only to be sunk by Ohio State’s four run sixth. The weekend moves Michigan to 35-11 on the season, and 11-7 in the B1G. With six games left in the B1G schedule the Wolverines find themselves in fourth place in the conference. Nonetheless, the Wolverines find themselves ranked between #16 and #20 in the four college baseball polls.