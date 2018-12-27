Thursday Morning Brews: You play to win the game?

Happy Thursday, folks. Welcome to Morning Brews. With just about every Michigan team on break this week due to the holidays, we’re doing things a little differently this morning. Those of you who are longtime readers of the Brews may recall that I used to format these articles as an expanded take on a topic du jour, followed by two-ish pieces of outside content relevant to Michigan. We’ll be returning to that format for today, and perhaps Tuesday as well, before returning to our now-standard format toward the end of next week.

What do you need to see from Michigan in the Peach Bowl?

Many of you will say “a win,” and until the past ten days or so I would have agreed. After a devastating loss to Ohio State, this season for Michigan went from pretty good to leaving a sour taste in the mouth of many fans. A win would stretch Michigan’s record to 11-2, which would be the new high water mark of the Jim Harbaugh era. A convincing win over a somewhat familiar SEC foe would also go a long way toward making people feel better about this season, and build momentum for next season.

But then we learned that Rashan Gary, Devin Bush, Karan Higdon, and Juwann Bushell-Beatty would not be playing in the Peach Bowl and Aubrey Solomon is transferring. That... changes things in my mind. Rashan Gary and Devin Bush are two of the most highly decorated Michigan defenders in a while, Karan Higdon is Michigan’s first 1,000 yard running back since 2011, and Juwann Bushell-Beatty is an honorable mention All-Big Ten guard who’s started nearly 20 games in his career for the Wolverines.

I agree with Trevor that these guys are making business decisions about their future, and that’s their right. Especially so after what happened to Jake Butt a couple years ago. But that’s a lot of production and leadership to lose, and the Florida Gators aren’t a bunch of slouches. They’ve lost some games this year, but make no mistake they’re a dangerous team if you don’t take them seriously and bring your best. Perhaps for Saturday to be a success, the Wolverines don’t have to win.

Now, I’m not here to make excuses and tell you that Saturday’s game doesn’t matter—it does. But I think the loss of production and leadership, and the increasing trend of players sitting out bowl games, changes the calculus when it comes to evaluating bowl results. Would a win be great on Saturday? Absolutely, for all the reasons I laid out above. But the Wolverines are going to field a younger and less experienced team than many expected when the regular season ended, so I think there are ways the Wolverines come out ahead on Saturday even if not on the scoreboard.

How? Well for starters, as Von laid out a couple days ago there is upside to younger players getting meaningful exposure on a big stage. Christian Turner, Aidan Hutchinson, and Jordan Anthony could be underclassmen who gain valuable experience on Saturday and that’s not nothing. For me, if the team shows progress—if they by and large execute, if the young guys look good and play with reckless abandon, if the game is hard-fought, the result close-ish, and the team doesn’t stop ‘til it’s over—I’ll be alright regardless of the outcome of Saturday.

What do you think? Does Michigan need to win for the Peach Bowl to be a success? Weigh in with the poll below and down in the comments.

