3 Star DE Aeneas Dicosmo talks Michigan visit: “they’re definitely my favorite school”

3-Star 2019 defensive end Aeneas Dicosmo visited the University of Michigan over the weekend, and he left Ann Arbor impressed.

Maize n Brew caught up with the New Jersey native (Bergen Catholic) about his visit.

“The visit went phenomenally,” Dicosmo said. “Got to speak with Coach Brown, Mattison, Partridge, Harbaugh, and pretty much met the entire staff. Visited the Ross School of Business, which offers what I would like to study. Met the academic staff and some students. Went to the Big House and got to try on the uniforms. Then to finish everything off, I had dinner with a few of the players and got to speak with them about they’re experience. Overall, it was great to see the balance of academics and big time football and I saw that the players are genuinely happy and enjoying their times there.”

Dicosmo won’t be rushing to make a decision, but Michigan is leading the field at the moment. “As of right now they’re definitely my favorite school,” he said.

Dicosmo’s father, Anthony, played for Boston College in the mid 90’s and and played against Michigan at the Big House in 1996. Anthony joined Aeneas on his visit, and walked away impressed by what U-M has to offer his son. “I like the system coach Harbaugh has in place to provide academic support, work experience, and real life experience,” Anthony said. “Internships, traveling abroad... getting prepared for life, has to be part of the process. You have to walk the walk and make sacrifices to achieve that. Coach Harbaugh is doing that.”

While meeting with Greg Mattison and Don Brown, Aeneas noticed the type of football minds they exhibit. “I liked that both Coach Mattison and Brown had a plan and idea of the role they see me playing. And the two are both renowned coaches. While watching film with Mattison I noticed how meticulous he was, which is greatly complemented by how intense and enthusiastic Coach Brown is.”

When it comes to the conversation Aeneas and Harbaugh had, it was wide ranging. “I actually had a great conversation with Coach Harbaugh. Very little of it was about football. He was pushing me to try new things and to explore what I’d be interested in. Told him about how I did theatre as a kid and now he’s hoping that I’ll be the first football player to major in drama and theatre!,” Dicosmo said.

Recently, Dicosmo has met with Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Boston College, and Michigan. While there’s no crystal ball predicting Dicosmo to Michigan just yet, it appears the Wolverines are the front-runners until proven otherwise.