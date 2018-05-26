Taking a look at Michigan betting odds versus Penn State, Wisconsin, MSU, Ohio State, and Notre Dame

“Never tell me the odds!”, Han Solo would say, but I’m going to tell you anyhow.

The Michigan Wolverines football team has a tough schedule in 2018, with plenty of top tier opponents they will have to face on the road, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan State.

While the schedule is a challenge, Vegas has been somewhat kind to Michigan when it comes to their betting odds.

The South Point Hotel & Casino have released their current odds for a handful of games on the Michigan schedule:

-1 at Notre Dame

-3 versus Wisconsin

+1 at Michigan State

-3.5 versus Penn State

+9 at Ohio State

What do the odds mean?