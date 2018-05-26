Taking a look at Michigan betting odds versus Penn State, Wisconsin, MSU, Ohio State, and Notre Dame

“Never tell me the odds!”, Han Solo would say, but I’m going to tell you anyhow.
The Michigan Wolverines football team has a tough schedule in 2018, with plenty of top tier opponents they will have to face on the road, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Michigan State.
While the schedule is a challenge, Vegas has been somewhat kind to Michigan when it comes to their betting odds.
The South Point Hotel & Casino have released their current odds for a handful of games on the Michigan schedule:
-1 at Notre Dame
-3 versus Wisconsin
+1 at Michigan State
-3.5 versus Penn State
+9 at Ohio State
What do the odds mean?
- Vegas doesn’t have much confidence in Penn State right now, with RB Saquon Barkley, TE Mike Gesicki, and WR DaSean Hamilton all departing for the NFL (among others). Combine the loss in talent with Penn State traveling to The Big House, Vegas is feeling semi-confident that Michigan can pull this one out.
- Wisconsin and Michigan always play each other tough, and Michigan being favored by three is Vegas way of playing things safe right now. Wisconsin is as consistent as any program in the country in terms of year to year competitiveness, and 2018 should be no exception.
- Michigan may be playing at Michigan State, and Mark Dantonio has pulled a rabbit out of his hat twice in three years against Jim Harbaugh, but Michigan receiving a point in this matchup seems like a good bet to take if you’re confident U-M will be much improved in 2018.
- +9 versus Ohio State, if you’re going to bet on this game at all, you might as well jump on this line. A LOT can and will change between now and November, but what we do know is Michigan narrowly lost to Ohio State two out of the last three seasons, and Michigan being blown out would come as somewhat of a surprise. The line makes sense, as Michigan has a lot more question marks than Ohio State does, it all boils down to how competitive you feel the Wolverines will be this season.
