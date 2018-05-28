Shea Patterson: “best team I’ve been around”, talks Johnny Manziel comparisons

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson attended Steve Clarkson’s 14th Annual Quarterback Retreat this weekend in Southern California as a counselor and spoke with reporters about various topics.

Among the topics, Patterson acknowledged the comparisons he gets to Johnny Manziel, as both are elusive quarterbacks, and Pattersons welcomes the comparison.

“I watched him all throughout high school and admired everything he did [on the field at Texas A&M]. I’ve watched a lot of highlight tapes, and sometimes I see me out there doing some stuff that he does. I’m excited. I think 2 (Manziel and Patterson’s jersey number) looks better on me.”

Patterson provided some context as to why he came to Michigan, saying “I can deal with having a chance of not getting [to a National Championship], but not having a chance at all, I can’t deal with that. I put myself in the best situation to succeed and have a better college career.”

When it comes to the type of team Patterson thinks the Wolverines have, he called U-M “probably the best team I’ve been around” and felt out of all the teams he considered transferring to, Michigan had the best chance of winning a National Championship.

The quarterback retreat featured a video of Patterson throwing the pigskin.

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell was also in attendance at the retreat and took to Twitter for a all in good fun jab at Patterson, to which Michigan’s quarterback responded.

182 days until I beat up on you again.. pic.twitter.com/RI0iiZP1JJ — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) May 27, 2018