Report: Kekoa Crawford and Kareem Walker transferring

A report coming out of Toledo names two Michigan players transferring

Earlier this week Jim Harbaugh eluded to the fact that two players are transferring from the football program. Now, a report coming from Toledo sports anchor Jordan Strack has those two players pegged as receiver Kekoa Crawford and running back Kareem Walker.

There has been no official confirmation from Michigan, nor from Crawford or Walker yet.

If this report is true, Crawford (a would-be Junior in 2018) will finish his Michigan career with 21 receptions, 290 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Walker (a would-be redshirt Sophomore) was a highly touted running back coming out of high school, but he didn’t see much action for Michigan after academic issues and an ankle injury derailed his progress in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

This story is developing and Maize N Brew will continue to provide updates.

