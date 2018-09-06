Fire Jim Harbaugh

My fellow Michigan fans,

It’s time to take to the streets and demand that Jim Harbaugh be fired immediately. March straight to the Big House and bring every pair of khaki pants that you own so we can use them to start a bonfire.

Michigan suffered another embarrassing loss Saturday, this time in a cupcake season opener game against Notre Dame by a score of 24-17.

It’s just more proof that Harbaugh can’t win against Michigan’s rivals. I checked the numbers and Michigan is winless against Notre Dame since Harbaugh arrived.

As a Michigan fan, I wish we could go back to the days when beating our rivals was the norm. The days before Harbaugh. Do you remember Brady Hoke’s thrilling 12-10 victory over Michigan State? Or how about when Hoke beat Ohio State that one time? And who could forget when Rich Rod took us to overtime against Sparty. Someday I’m going to tell my grandkids about then-Heisman candidate Tate Forcier’s 4th quarter comeback.

The point is, Michigan fans have become accustomed to a certain standard of excellence, and anything less means we get mad online and call for people’s jobs. Before Harbaugh, Michigan won 42 conference titles and 11 national championships. Since Harbaugh got here, Michigan has zero of each. Michigan had 915 wins before Harbaugh arrived. With Harbaugh, we only have 28 wins.

I’ve heard people argue that I should lower my expectations as a Michigan fan because we’ve only won one championship since I was born. And we had to share it with Nebraska. And if I were born in 1949, we would still only have one (shared) championship since I was born. But I don’t want to listen to those people, because those people are using facts that don’t support my argument.

Instead, what are Michigan fans left with? How about 17 straight losses in road games against ranked teams. Those are supposed to be the easy ones! And even though Harbaugh has only been at Michigan for four of those 17 losses, I think he deserves the blame for all of them.

So now we’re at a crossroads. Through 40 games, Harbaugh is 28-12. That’s 12 losses too many. For comparison, Brady Hoke was 27-13 through his first 40 games with Michigan. I’m not entirely sure how to interpret this stat, but I’m pretty sure it means that Harbaugh and Hoke are the exact same coach and that Harbaugh should be fired, just as Hoke was.

One interesting counterargument is that Big Ten East rival coaches James Franklin (Penn State coach) and Mike D’Antoni (Michigan State coach) have similar records since Harbaugh arrived at Michigan – Franklin is 30-11 and D’Antoni is 26-15. To that, I have two responses: First, both of them should be fired too. If those fanbases aren’t calling for their coaches’ jobs then they don’t care enough. Second, they both actually won their season opener this year. D’Antoni’s Spartans beat a tough Utah State team at home thanks to a touchdown in the final minutes because the great coaches find a way to win the close ones. And Franklin’s Nittany Lions defeated Sun Belt powerhouse Appalachian State in overtime. A lot of people don’t remember this, but Appalachian State actually beat Michigan 11 years ago (thanks, Harbaugh).

And speaking of people who don’t remember things, Urban Meyer is still the class of the conference. He won his season opener against Oregon State and he didn’t even have to show up. And unlike Harbaugh, who spent the offseason traveling to Europe and talking about nervous chickens, Meyer tried to stay out of the spotlight and put winning football games ahead of everything else.

Unfortunately, Harbaugh is no Urban Meyer – he can’t just cover up his mistakes. So instead of asking whether or not Harbaugh should be fired, we should be asking who his replacement should be.

Maybe we can convince Minnesota’s PJ Fleck to row the boat to Ann Arbor. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald has helped Michigan get several wins in the past decade. Stanford’s David Shaw has been successful at Stanford, but as we’ve learned, that doesn’t mean he’ll be successful at Michigan. And it’s not a Michigan coaching search until Les Miles gets mentioned.

The bottom line is that there are plenty of coaches out there. My advice to Michigan: don’t hire someone who’s going to win games; hire someone who will lower expectations. Harbaugh turned things around too fast, and now 10-3 feels like a disappointment. I want a coach who makes an 8-4 season feel like a national championship. And if we really want to go back to the glory days, I think Brady Hoke and Rich Rod are still on the market.