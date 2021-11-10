Michigan football’s standing with remaining top targets in 2022 class

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon is joined by 2022 offensive line commit Connor Jones, who discusses how his development has progressed throughout his senior season, how Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has helped him from a distance, his thoughts on Michigan’s season, the other players in his class he is recruiting to Michigan, and his plan to graduate from high school early so he can enroll at U-M this winter.

After that, we talk about a few remaining top targets in the 2022 class the Michigan Wolverines are trying to flip from other schools. I give my thoughts on these players and if they will be able to pull off the flip or not.

