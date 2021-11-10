Signing Day: Meet Michigan basketball’s 2022 class

On Wednesday, the signing period for the 2022 basketball class began, and the Michigan Wolverines were able to take advantage.

Letters of intent were signed, sealed and delivered to Juwan Howard and his program by all four commits in the class. While there could still be an addition later on, the Wolverines got their current commits to sign on the dotted line and make everything official.

With these recruitments officially over, let’s take a quick look at what Michigan has going on in its 2022 class.

Jett Howard, SF

Four-star, No. 36 overall on the composite

The son of Michigan’s head coach, Jett Howard is the top-ranked player for the Wolverines in 2022. Despite the obvious family ties to the program, he was actually the last player to commit to the class, back on Oct. 13. He took a hard look at Tennessee, but ended up committing to Michigan at the end of the day, like most folks expected.

Howard brings a versatile skillset to Ann Arbor, as our Kellen Voss wrote about this past summer. With the ability to cover multiple positions, shoot from anywhere and find open teammates with excellent court vision and passing, Howard is a likely shoe-in for Caleb Houstan if he departs to the NBA after this season.

Here is a scouting report from 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins:

Jett Howard’s combination of size, shooting, and versatility is translatable. He has a strong frame, a solid motor on the defensive end, and can knock down down the open jumper with range. His versatility is mainly displayed in his ability to help out at the point guard position in a pinch. He is a good facilitator who can run an offense and make the right decisions with the basketball. However, he will be more effective in a secondary supportive ball handling role because of his efficiency as a three-point shooter while playing off the ball. Howard has the ability to play all three perimeter positions and will be a valuable asset to a program for multiple years.

Howard is Michigan’s best player in the class, and someone fans should be very excited to see don the Maize and Blue next fall.

Dug McDaniel, PG

Four-star, No. 60 overall on the composite

McDaniel was always the Wolverines’ No. 1 point guard on the board in the 2022 class, but for a little bit it looked like he could wind up somewhere else. He took his time with his recruitment, forcing Michigan to extend offers and interest to other point guards, most notably Seth Trimble, who is a future UNC Tar Heel.

But after an official visit to Michigan, McDaniel committed back on June 17 and never wavered from that pledge.

McDaniel is a bit smaller of a point guard at 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, but our own Kellen Voss over the summer wrote how he thinks highly of him. He is tenacious on the defensive side and plays with confidence and swagger. Offensively, he will need to work on his shot, but he is a solid distributor who knows who to pass the ball to, and when.

There are a few guys in front of him on the depth chart already, so he may be a mop-up duty kind of player his true freshman season. But his potential is there and was a top target for Howard and company for a reason. Give McDaniel time to bulk up a bit, learn the system and get acclimated to the college game, and he could end up being a real nice player.

Tarris Reed, PF/C

Four-star, No. 38 overall on the composite

One of Michigan’s top big-man targets in the class, Reed committed back in August, a couple months after a successful official visit to Ann Arbor.

During his recruitment, Reed was highly interested in a few other Big Ten programs — Purdue, Michigan State and Ohio State. He wasn’t going to even originally visit Michigan, but his camp encouraged to do so.

In an interview with Maize n Brew over the summer, Anthony Perry, Reed’s AAU coach, detailed how Howard is the one that turned the tide in this recruitment.

“The thing that really drew him to Michigan was the coaching staff, he really loved the coaching staff,” Perry said. “He loved the players when he went and visited — he knows Juwan is a great coach; in the short time he’s been there he’s already done some great things, and the recruiting classes he’s been able to put together. But the most important thing we talked about after the visit that stood out more than anything is Juwan is just a genuine person. You can tell when someone is genuine, and Juwan is genuine.”

He is listed at 6-foot-9, 230 pounds, so there will be work to be done in the weight room if his future is at the 5. But our own Kellen Voss loves his potential regardless, as he wrote about earlier this year.

“Reed Jr. has the potential to dominate college basketball, as the combo of him and McDaniel should keep the Wolverines in the Big Ten title conversation for the foreseeable future,” Voss wrote.

Gregg Glenn, PF

Four-star, No. 108 overall on the composite

The lowest-ranked player of Michigan’s class, Glenn committed to the Wolverines back in October after a very interesting recruitment. He had a top five of Michigan, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Iona and USF, despite having offers from better programs like Florida, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, Maryland and more.

Glenn reminds me a bit of Terrance Williams coming out of high school in the sense that he is an excellent rebounder, but needs to work on his shooting ability and release a little bit. as our own Kellen Voss depicted earlier this year.

At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Glenn has a body already built for the college game, but it’s the little things holding back his potential. If he can work on those things and clean up his game before Howard needs him to be an important contributor, I think Glenn could wind up being a really solid college player.