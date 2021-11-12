Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast: Week 11

Luke Ghiardi and Von Lozon are back with another edition of the Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast!

Luke had an insane Week 10 with a record of 7-1, while Von went 5-3 and Scotty went an even 4-4. Luke and Von are now dead even at 45-34-1, with Scotty not far behind at 41-38-1. Things are starting to heat up, so which participant are you riding with this weekend?

Here are the games we picked for this week:

Maryland at #7 Michigan State (-13)

#11 Texas A&M (-2.5) at #15 Ole Miss

Purdue at #4 Ohio State (-21)

Mississippi State at #17 Auburn (-5.5)

#16 NC State at #12 Wake Forest (-1)

Minnesota at #20 Iowa (-5.5)

#8 Oklahoma (-5.5) at Baylor

#6 Michigan (-1) at Penn State

