The Blue By Ninety podcast is now on Maize n Brew!

I am beyond excited to announce a major addition to the Maize n Brew family — the Blue By Ninety podcast!

In case you aren’t familiar — which if you aren’t, explain yourself — Blue By Ninety is a podcast and fan page covering the Michigan Wolverines. Blue By Ninety aims to provide legitimate analysis with a comedic spin.

So if you aren’t familiar with the podcast, you’re probably wondering who these guys are. Let’s get you caught up to speed.

Justin Roh

“Justin has had connections to Michigan Athletics for the majority of his life, creating a passion for the Wolverines. Justin has an extensive background in sports, from playing football at the collegiate level while studying sport and entertainment business, to coaching multiple sports at the high school level. Whether you find him hosting a tailgate at a football game or enjoying some hoops inside Crisler Center, he will be wearing Maize and Blue proudly.”

Kailen McKay

“Kailen is an Ann Arbor native who was baptized in the ‘97 championship and frequent triumphs over Ohio State. As the modern college football climate took shape, Kailen made an effort to analyze the state of the program and provide commentary to the games that followed — with a cold beverage in hand.”

Jack Scheel

“Born and raised in Ann Arbor, Jack became a Michigan football fanatic during the glory days of John Navarre and Chris Perry, and a basketball fan watching Daniel Horton and Brent Petway on the hardwood at Crisler. Through tailgates and podcasts, Jack enjoys meeting fellow fans and talking Maize and Blue while bringing positive vibes only to the Wolverines’ fan base.”

We are absolutely ecstatic to have the BB90 boys with us, and we hope you are, too. You won’t have to wait long to hear them on Maize n Brew for the first time, as their first podcast with us will be this Monday morning, so be on the lookout on your preferred podcast destination!

