Postgame Reaction: Michigan beats Penn State, and there is still hope

The Michigan Wolverines move to 9-1 on the season after an important 21-17 win in Happy Valley against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Maize n Brew contributor Dan Plocher takes you through everything that transpired in the game, including the big performances by running back Hassan Haskins, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker/edge rusher David Ojabo.

Then, he relishes in the fact that there is still hope for a Big Ten Championship with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Wolverines need a little help from a rival, but everything is still technically on the table for Michigan to complete their goals and get to a Big Ten Championship and beyond.

