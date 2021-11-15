Blue By Ninety: Hail to the 9-1 Michigan Wolverines

The Blue By Ninety boys bring us their first podcast on the SB Nation/Maize n Brew podcast network!

If you aren’t familiar with these guys, catch up by clicking here and reading over that story. After that, kick back, relax, crack a cold one and enjoy the show!

On today’s podcast, Justin, Jack and Kailen recap Michigan football’s big road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions — that was very much a “gritty, not pretty” game — and the stellar performances by quarterback Cade McNamara and running back Hassan Haskins.

The boys also discuss the 2-0 Michigan basketball program.

