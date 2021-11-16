How Michigan overcame a fourth quarter deficit to keep its Big Ten dreams alive

Down 17-14 late in the game, quarterback Cade McNamara, running back Hassan Haskins and the Michigan Wolverines knew what they had to do to keep their season alive. They managed to defeat the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road in Happy Valley 21-17 over the weekend, improving to 9-1 on the year and keeping their sliver of a shot at the Big Ten alive.

Luke Ghiardi and Blue By Ninety’s Justin Roh discuss the Wolverines’ gritty win from last weekend, how Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo have immensely helped the Michigan defensive this season, and how this team feels different this season. They also do a bit of looking ahead to the Maryland and Ohio State games.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF