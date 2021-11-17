Michigan’s chances with five-star Domani Jackson following decommitment from USC

On this week’s Future Brew, Brice Marich, a Michigan Wolverines football and basketball recruiting reporter over at The Michigan Insider, joins Von Lozon to discuss a bevy of Michigan’s top targets remaining in the 2022 class. The most notable being Domani Jackson, a five-star cornerback and top 10 overall player in the class. He decommitted from USC last weekend and is officially visiting Michigan for the Ohio State game. What will it take for Michigan to take the lead in this recruitment?

Other recruits discussed include wide receiver Kaleb Webb, quarterback Bryce Archie, recently-offered defensive lineman Ethan Burke, and Michigan cornerback commit Myles Pollard, who visited Auburn last weekend for its game against Mississippi State.

