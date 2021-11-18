Blue By Ninety: U-M hoops takes an L, Maryland football preview

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay are back to recap the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team’s two-point loss to Seton Hall at the Crisler Center a couple nights ago, They give their takeaways on the game and how they can bounce back.

The boys also preview Michigan football’s game with Maryland on Saturday and what they expect to happen against the Terrapins. Finally, they discuss the College Football Playoff rankings and how they continue to enjoy seeing the Wolverines ahead of the Michigan State Spartans, despite what happened in East Lansing a few weeks ago.

As always, sit back, relax, and crack a cold one and enjoy the show!

