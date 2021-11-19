Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast: Week 12

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White are back with another edition of the Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast!

Luke and Scotty went 5-3 last week, as Von went an even 4-4. With that, Luke took the lead by one game, with a 50-37-1 record. Von is one game behind at 49-38-1, and Scotty sits at 46-41-1. With two weeks of the regular season left, it is truly anyone’s game.

The Big Ten games highlight a very interesting slate of games to pick from this week, but look out for Oregon at Utah, as the Utes are a three-point favorite as of now.

Here are this week’s games we picked from:

#3 Oregon at Utah (-3)

Iowa State at #13 Oklahoma (-4)

Nebraska at #15 Wisconsin (-9)

#10 Wake Forest at Clemson (-4.5)

#11 Baylor at Kansas State (-1)

UCLA (-3) at USC#7

Michigan State at #4 Ohio State (-19)

#6 Michigan (-14.5) at Maryland

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF