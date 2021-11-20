 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s win against Maryland

New, 3 comments

See what the Twitter world had to say about Michigan’s beatdown of Maryland

By Scotty_White
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business easily today in College Park beating the Maryland Terrapins 59-18. The game was filled with highlights from a pick six to a trick play kick return touchdown. Check out some social media reactions to the big plays and the win:

Check out the blocked punt by Matt Torey:

This trick play on the kick return was spectacular:

What a snag this was by Mike Sainristil:

The future looks bright for the Wolverines:

W. It’s hate week.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...