Social media reactions from Michigan’s win against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business easily today in College Park beating the Maryland Terrapins 59-18. The game was filled with highlights from a pick six to a trick play kick return touchdown. Check out some social media reactions to the big plays and the win:

Check out the blocked punt by Matt Torey:

@UMichFootball's Matt Torey took flight for this blocked punt pic.twitter.com/jRyE7NBZsE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

This trick play on the kick return was spectacular:

OH BOY @UMichFootball gets tricky on the kick return and gets a BIG touchdown! pic.twitter.com/q9Ip3QNwWM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021

What a snag this was by Mike Sainristil:

The future looks bright for the Wolverines:

Update on the future



J.J. McCarthy: 5-for-5, 58 yards, 1 passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown

Donovan Edwards: 10 catches, 170 yards, a 77-yard touchdown catch — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2021

W. It’s hate week.