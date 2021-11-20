Social media reactions from Michigan’s win against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business easily today in College Park beating the Maryland Terrapins 59-18. The game was filled with highlights from a pick six to a trick play kick return touchdown. Check out some social media reactions to the big plays and the win:
Check out the blocked punt by Matt Torey:
@UMichFootball's Matt Torey took flight for this blocked punt pic.twitter.com/jRyE7NBZsE— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
This trick play on the kick return was spectacular:
OH BOY @UMichFootball gets tricky on the kick return and gets a BIG touchdown! pic.twitter.com/q9Ip3QNwWM— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 20, 2021
What a snag this was by Mike Sainristil:
We could watch this @MikeSainristil TD on repeat. @jjmccarthy09 // @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/5hYZiuYQ1V— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 20, 2021
The future looks bright for the Wolverines:
Update on the future— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 20, 2021
J.J. McCarthy: 5-for-5, 58 yards, 1 passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown
Donovan Edwards: 10 catches, 170 yards, a 77-yard touchdown catch
W. It’s hate week.
TCB— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 21, 2021
We all know who's up next. pic.twitter.com/5zMRwJLCOc
