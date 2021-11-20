 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Postgame Reaction: Michigan’s win vs. Maryland, looking ahead to OSU

It was a solid win, but danger looms next week.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A quality road win against an inferior opponent. Michigan left Maryland with a 59-18 win to improve to 10-1 this season. We break down the good and what can be improved upon. And yes, we are already looking ahead to Ohio State.

Listen to the podcast below.

