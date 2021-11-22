Blue By Ninety: It’s finally Ohio Hate Week

Buckle up, everybody, because Ohio Hate Week is finally here.

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay recap the Michigan Wolverines’ blowout victory over the Maryland Terrapins over the weekend and how it was the most complete game by the Wolverines so far this year. Also discussed is how Michigan true freshman running back Donovan Edwards stole the show and how he should be used on Saturday.

The boys also preview the biggest game of the Jim Harbaugh era so far — this weekend’s game at the Big House against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sit back, crack open a cold one and enjoy the show!

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP2367096221.mp3?updated=1637549323

