Brewcast: The Game

Folks. We’re getting closer and closer with each passing day. The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Strap in and hang on tight, everyone.

On this week’s edition of the Brewcast show, Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Justin Roh from the Blue By Ninety podcast set the stage for arguably the biggest game to be played at the Big House since 1997. Michigan and Ohio State will battle it out at noon on FOX (yay for a probably four and a half hour broadcast) with a trip to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on the line.

The Wolverines are underdogs in Vegas, but can they manage to pull away with the win?

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF