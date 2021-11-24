A few top visitors for this week’s Michigan/Ohio State game

On this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon goes through a few of the top targets who will be on campus this weekend for The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Among the top targets is five-star cornerback Domani Jackson. Coming off an official visit to Alabama a couple weeks ago, Jackson reopened his recruitment and is no longer committed to USC. It is imperative Michigan knocks this visit out of the park so it has a shot with the elite California defender.

We also discuss four-star in-state defensive lineman Deone Walker, and how he will be visiting an SEC school just a couple weeks after his visit this weekend to Ann Arbor.

