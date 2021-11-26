Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast: Week 13

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White are back with another edition of the Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast!

Luke lead the pack yet again with a 7-1 week last week, while Von went 5-3 and Scotty went 4-4. Luke has a two-game lead with a 57-38-1 record. Von sits at 55-40-1 and Scotty is at 50-45-1.

Here are the games we chose from this week:

#9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State (-2)

#16 Iowa (-1) at Nebraska

Florida (-3) at Florida State

Penn State (-2) at #12 Michigan State

#14 Wisconsin (-7) at Minnesota

#10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State (-4.5)

#3 Alabama (-19.5) at Auburn

#2 Ohio State (-8) at #5 Michigan

