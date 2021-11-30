Brewcast: Michigan slays the dragon

Ten years is a long time to wait. But the wait was worth it to see Michigan take down Ohio State 42-27 at the Big House on Saturday. The win marks the first win over Ohio State in the Jim Harbaugh era, and secures the first ever trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down the big weekend on this week’s Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF