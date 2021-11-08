Michigan is heading to Maryland on Nov. 20, and now we know what time the game is taking place.

Michigan at Maryland kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

8-1 Michigan’s won every game in the series since 2015, the Terrapins lone win came in 2014, Brady Hoke’s last season as UM head coach.

Maryland is currently 5-4 on the season, but things have been a bit more rough for the Terps down the stretch. Maryland started out the season 4-0, and they were looking like they might be a major contender in the Big Ten East, but then the wheels feel off three weeks in a row with losses to Iowa, Ohio State, and Minnesota. Maryland has split the last two games — beating Indiana 38-35, and losing to Penn State 31-14 on Saturday.

Maryland will take on Michigan State this week, while Michigan heads to Happy Valley to play Penn State.