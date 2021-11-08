 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan-Maryland kickoff time announced

By Trevor Woods
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Michigan at Maryland Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan is heading to Maryland on Nov. 20, and now we know what time the game is taking place.

Michigan at Maryland kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

8-1 Michigan’s won every game in the series since 2015, the Terrapins lone win came in 2014, Brady Hoke’s last season as UM head coach.

Maryland is currently 5-4 on the season, but things have been a bit more rough for the Terps down the stretch. Maryland started out the season 4-0, and they were looking like they might be a major contender in the Big Ten East, but then the wheels feel off three weeks in a row with losses to Iowa, Ohio State, and Minnesota. Maryland has split the last two games — beating Indiana 38-35, and losing to Penn State 31-14 on Saturday.

Maryland will take on Michigan State this week, while Michigan heads to Happy Valley to play Penn State.

