It’s all or nothing this week in Happy Valley for Michigan football

The Michigan Wolverines bounced back from the disappointing loss to Michigan State to get a nice 29-7 victory over Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. While it wasn’t one of Michigan’s most dominating performances of the 2021 season, the Wolverines controlled the game from start to finish and did what they had to do to get the win.

Now the Wolverines travel to Happy Valley this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in what is a must-win game to keep their hopes in the Big Ten East, and beyond, alive. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White recap the Indiana game and look ahead to the monster showdown with the Nittany Lions this Saturday afternoon.

