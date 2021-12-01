Michigan’s win over Ohio State is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail

Note: This podcast was recorded just before 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson eliminated Michigan from his top list. Apologies in advance.

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon discusses how the Michigan Wolverines’ win over Ohio State last weekend is already helping the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. Michigan picked up a commitment in the 2023 class from four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings, and the Wolverines may be getting another commitment this Friday in the form of 2022 four-star defensive back Zeke Berry.

Von ends the podcast with a discussion on some of the Notre Dame commitments the Wolverines should recruit following the departure of Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly.

