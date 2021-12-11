2023 four-star PG Jeremy Fears puts U-M in top 5, visiting later this month

Earlier this week, 2023 four-star point guard Jeremy Fears released his top five list and included the Michigan Wolverines, along with Michigan State, Kansas, UConn and Illinois.

He also confirmed on Twitter he will be visiting Ann Arbor on Dec. 21.

University of Michigan December 21st — Jeremy Fears jr. The Floor General (@jeremy_fears) December 10, 2021

This will be Fears’ second trip to Michigan this year; he visited for the football team’s game in September against Western Michigan. He has also visited Illinois four different occasions, and has also visited MSU throughout the recruiting process.

Fears is listed at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds. He is from La Porte, Indiana and plays at La Lumiere School, a college preparatory boarding and day school. 247Sports’ Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer projects him as a first round pick in the NBA Draft.

Not a point guard with length but has a strong sturdy build. Plays with poise and composure but has a quick burst to the basket going either direction. Uses change of pace and change of direction extremely well. Has a top notch ability to draw defenders and deliver a timely and accurate pass. His greatest strength is running a team as a floor general. Finishes well around the rim. Not a high riser but gets off the floor quickly jumping off two feet. Prefers the pass over the midrange jumper. Can keep defense honest with his jumper but there is room for improvement. Has a low release. Has potential to be a tough defender. Could be a more aggressive rebounder.

The lone Crystal Ball at the moment is in for Illinois, which makes total sense considering he has been there for four different visits this year. The Illini look like the team to beat in this recruitment, so Juwan Howard and company will have to roll up their sleeves and get to work on this one quickly if they really want him.

The only other point guard the Wolverines are recruiting is 2023 include five-star Kylan Boswell. Their other target, three-star Gabe Cupps, already committed to Indiana. If Fears winds up elsewhere, look for Howard to expand the board at point guard in this class.

Fears is ranked No. 27 overall, the No. 1 player in Indiana and No. 7 point guard on 247Sports’ composite ranking.

There aren’t too many longer videos of Fears playing high school ball, but here is one from back in February when his team took on Oak Hill Academy.