Blue By Ninety: Michael Barrett talks Big Ten Championship, heading to CFP

Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Michael Barrett joins the boys to talk about the incredible journey the 2021 season has been, the defensive switch from Don Brown to Mike Macdonald, College Football Playoff, and more. Crack a cold one and enjoy the show.

