Recap of Michigan football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

On today’s special edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons recap the 2022 Early Signing Period for the Michigan Wolverines, including all the commitments, the one decommitment, the two players who are waiting to sign until February, which positions are strongest and much more.

