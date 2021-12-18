What are the chances four-star Kevonte Henry signs with Michigan in February?

On this week’s edition of Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discussed if it is likely or not that 2022 four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry winds up a member of the Michigan Wolverines. After deciding to not sign during the Early Signing Period this past week, Henry will have to wait until the traditional February Signing Day to make up his mind.

Von: There are a couple kids in Michigan’s class who did not sign in December. Let’s start with Kevonte Henry, because this is one that has developed quickly. He’s one of the edge rushers in Michigan’s class at 6-4, 225, from the state of California. A four-star now, was originally a three-star, but his ranking has continued to go up and up. He’s at No. 337 overall on the composite. Obviously, we talked on the last segment about coaches leaving and how it helped Michigan; this is one where it might hurt Michigan. Courtney Morgan, the now former Director of Recruiting, left for Washington, and now it seems like Washington is in the driver’s seat to land him. I think they will (land him). If Kevonte Henry had the doubts to forgo signing during this early signing period, I think it’s going to end up being detrimental for Michigan. I think the longer he waits, the more likely it is he signs with Washington. Obviously his relationship with Courtney Morgan is huge and was a huge factor why he committed to Michigan in June. I think he will end up signing with Washington and Michigan will lose out on a pretty solid prospect here.

Jon: Yeah, he would be a huge loss. He really rocketed up the rankings and was a hell of a find by Courtney Morgan. Usually when a player doesn’t sign who is committed in the early signing period, it’s usually a warning and usually means he’s going to leave. I agree with you he probably will end up signing with Washington, but I actually think this helps Michigan because they have more time to work with him. I don’t think his mind is definitively made up yet, so there is still an opening for Michigan to convince him to stay in the class, but I think it will be hard for them to overcome the Courtney Morgan connection.

