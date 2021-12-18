Michigan dominates Southern Utah behind 22 points from Hunter Dickinson

The Michigan Wolverines got back in the win column tonight with a dominant 87-50 win over Southern Utah. It’s hard to tell how much the team has improved when playing lesser opponents, but the Wolverines left no doubt in this one, and that’s definitely a positive.

1st Half

Michigan wasted no time in this one to run away with a blowout. A 14 point run around the midway point of the half put the Wolverines up for good. Hunter Dickinson and Devante Jones were dominant in the first half going for 16 (Dickinson) and 13 (Jones). Jones went 3-3 from downtown as well which was great to see as he has struggled to shoot at times this season. Michigan got a lot of players involved as seven players scored in the first half for the Wolverines. The offense has looked stagnant on numerous occasions this season, but that was not the case tonight as the strong flow and ball movement led to a good distribution of scoring. Michigan ended up outscoring Southern Utah 38-10 in the last 14:30 of the first half and led 49-20 at the break.

2nd Half

The game was over when the second half begun as the Wolverines were up nearly 30 to begin the half. Michigan did a good job of maintaining their big lead and not letting any chance of a come back happen. The huge lead also allowed for some players (Adrien Nunez, Kobe Bufkin, Zeb Jackson) to come off the bench and get some valuable playing time. Bufkin and Jackson both had nice halves as they both dropped eight points in the second. Michigan ended up having 12 players score as they cruised to an 87-50 blowout win.

Michigan is now 7-4 and still has two more games before Big Ten play resumes, the next being on Tuesday against Purdue Fort Wayne in Ann Arbor. Tonight was good, but there is still a lot to get right before the grueling Big Ten schedule starts back up on January 4th.