Betting Championship Weekend: Picks, spreads and more

Well, here we are. After 10 years, the Michigan Wolverines are finally in the Big Ten Championship Game and have a great chance to take home the trophy. Who else is going to earn some hardware this weekend and keep their dreams alive?

All times listed are Eastern. Odds brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

PAC-12: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah (-2.5), O/U 59.5 — 8:00 pm Friday, ABC

ESPN SP+ Projection: Utah 30-29, 52 percent win probability

The game in Salt Lake City ended up pretty one-sided, but things may not be an exact repeat in Las Vegas. The Ducks have stumbled a couple times this year but are still a good team, and this one should be close with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Utes might win again, but another blowout seems unlikely.

Pick: OREGON +3

BIG 12: No. 5 Oklahoma State (-5.5) vs. No. 9 Baylor, O/U 46.5 — 12:00 pm, ABC

ESPN SP+ Projection: Oklahoma State 25-24, 54 percent win probability

After a crazy win for The Oklahoma State University over their rival, the Cowboys have a great shot at earning a playoff berth. They already beat the Bears 24-14 in October, though that win was in Stillwater. This defense is legit, but there are some offensive challenges for the presumptive Big 12 champions as they potentially head into the final four.

Pick: BAYLOR +5

SEC: No. 1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 3 Alabama, O/U 49.5 — 4:00 pm, CBS

ESPN SP+ Projection: Georgia 30-23, 66 percent win probability

It has been a long time since the Crimson Tide were underdogs, but this spread is not controversial at all. The Bulldogs are on a rampage, and seemingly nothing will stand in their way. All of college football would love for Alabama to exit the playoff picture, but even a loss Saturday does not guarantee that, unfortunately.

Pick: GEORGIA -6.5

AMERICAN: No. 4 Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. No. 21 Houston, O/U 53 — 4:00 pm, ABC

ESPN SP+ Projection: Cincinnati 33-20, 76 percent win probability

Look, the Bearcats have been great this season, but a Cincinnati win (combined with Michigan and Georgia victories) would be great news for the Wolverines. The likely semifinal matchup is about as good as it can get in the playoffs, and while this is not an automatic win, Michigan would have to love its odds should Cincinnati see out their undefeated regular season.

Pick: CINCINNATI -10.5

ACC: No. 15 Pittsburgh (-3) vs. No. 16 Wake Forest, O/U 72.5 — 8:00 pm, ABC

ESPN SP+ Projection: Pittsburgh 36-30, 64 percent win probability

The least glamorous Power 5 title game should be the one with the most explosiveness. Both the Deacons and Panthers are very offensively focused, and this one has all the makings of a shootout. Pittsburgh actually sits just outside the top 10 per S&P+, which has gone a bit under the radar this season.

Pick: PITTSBURGH -3

BIG TEN: No. 2 Michigan (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Iowa, O/U 43.5 — 8:00 pm, FOX

ESPN SP+ Projection: Michigan 27-16, 74 percent win probability

The Wolverines looked unstoppable offensively last weekend, especially in the second half, but the Hawkeye defense should put up some resistance. However, even the 16 points both Vegas and S&P+ is expecting Iowa to score seems too high, and that alone should keep this game from hitting the over.

Pick: UNDER -43.5