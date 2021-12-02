Interview: Tracy Wolfson discusses her time at U-M, OSU victory, Hutchinson in Heisman race

On today’s Maize n Brew Podcast, Von Lozon sits down with CBS Sports reporter and University of Michigan alumna Tracy Wolfson. The four-time Emmy-nominated sports broadcaster is one of the most well-recognized and successful sideline reporters in the broadcast industry. She has covered the NFL, college football, college basketball, the NBA and so much more throughout her career. She attended and graduated from the University of Michigan and despite her busy work schedule, she still follows her alma mater’s athletics like the die-hard fan she is.

Wolfson discusses what drew her to U-M, the Michigan Wolverines’ football team heading to Indianapolis for the first time for a shot at the Big Ten Championship, Aidan Hutchinson’s case for the Heisman Trophy and much more!

