Blue By Ninety: Junior Colson discusses Freshman All-American season at Michigan

On today’s edition of the Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay are joined by Michigan Wolverines’ freshman All-American linebacker Junior Colson.

The boys and Colson discuss everything from the Wolverines making it to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever, the upcoming matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl, Colson seeing snow fall from the sky for the very first time in the game against Ohio State, and what this freshman class of him, J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Andrel Anthony and more has in store for the future of the program.

Sit back, relax, crack open a cold one and enjoy the show!

