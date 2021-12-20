Michigan men’s basketball remains unranked after latest AP Poll

The 2021-22 Michigan men’s basketball went unranked in the AP Poll for the second straight week, receiving nine votes in the Week 7 poll.

The Wolverines only played one game this week, destroying the Thunderbirds of Southern Utah, 87-50, on Saturday at the Crisler Center.

The Baylor Bears top the AP Poll for the second week in a row, with the Duke Blue Devils, the Purdue Boilermakers, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and the UCLA Bruins rounding out the top five.

Purdue is the top Big Ten team in the poll, with Michigan State (No. 11), Ohio State (No. 14), and Wisconsin (No. 24) also being ranked. Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota remain unranked, but earned 49, three, and three votes in the poll, respectively.

Michigan has two more games to round out the calendar year with a home game against Purdue Fort Wayne before traveling to Florida to face UCF.

That game against Purdue Fort Wayne tips off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Central Florida game on Thursday, Dec. 30, tips off at 7 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.