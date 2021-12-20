Kobe Bufkin named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the week

For the first time in his young Michigan career, Kobe Bufkin has been named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the week.

Bufkin had a career-high 11 points to go along with three rebounds and went 4/9 from the field in 18 minutes off the bench in a 37-point thrashing of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

This is the first time a Wolverine has earned the honor since Hunter Dickinson was named Freshman of the Week on Feb. 22, 2021.

Bufkin has made the most out of his limited minutes this year. The Grand Rapids native is averaging 10.5 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 9 contests for the Wolverines.

Bufkin is part of a top-ranked 2021 recruiting class that has already made an impact for the Wolverines.

Caleb Houstan (10.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 36.5% shooting on threes) and Moussa Diabate (7.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game, 60.8% from the field) are both starting for the Wolverines, while Bufkin and Frankie Collins (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 42.9% from the field in 13.2 minutes per game) have been key pieces off the bench.

Rounding out that class, Isaiah Barnes has seen limited minutes in garbage time, while Will Tschetter has yet to take the court and is a likely redshirt candidate.