Recapping Michigan’s expected early enrollees, top 2023 targets

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss the Michigan Wolverines’ expected early enrollees for the 2022 class. A handful of guys will be on campus and enrolled in classes in January, including Will Johnson, Keon Sabb, Darrius Clemons and more. This will only help their chances of seeing the playing field early on in their college careers, so this is a huge first step in their developments.

Later is a discussion on the early top targets for the 2023 class, and how one of them, three-star in-state offensive lineman Dylan Senda, committed to Northwestern over Michigan earlier this week. The Wolverines are in on a ton of top talent in this cycle, so it’ll be interesting to see how well they do given their recent on-field success.

