Michigan’s excited about Florida weather for Orange Bowl

It’s a long and cold winter in the midwest, but it’s sunny with optimal temperatures in Florida.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines arrived in South Florida on Christmas afternoon in preparation for the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl matchup against No. 3 Georgia on December 31.

The temperatures are going to be in the 70’s and low 80’s throughout Michigan’s time in the region, and a main reason why Michigan is heading down so early is to get acclimated with the weather.

“Blue skies, very nice,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said, noting that his team will “really enjoy the weather here”.

“We’re looking forward to practice and getting on some grass and getting acclimated to the climate.”

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is used to the Nevada heat — he doesn’t think any weather really impacts Michigan, be it rain, snow, or warmth.

“I think I can play in any kind of weather,” McNamara said. “I think growing up in northern Nevada, I was able to see all four seasons whether that was playing in 90-degree heat or playing in 20-degree snow. I think the rest of this team, just based on playing in Michigan, we’re able to play in all types of weather. I know that in camp, especially us, we did really good reps at playing in the heat and the humidity. And I think overall we’ll be confident, and we’ll be well acclimated after a whole week of preparation.”

Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson echoed Harbaugh and McNamara’s comments.

“It feels great. The weather is much better. It’s good to be here in Florida,” Hutchinson said. “And I’m fired up for the whole week and what we have going on.”

Hutchinson said he’ll get used to the weather as the week rolls along and that it shouldn’t be an issue for him.

“It’s nice being out here and definitely going to have to get used to it at first for a little bit. Come Friday we’re rolling, and nothing is going to stop me.”

Michigan is currently a 7.5 point underdog to Georgia on DraftKings.com.

You can watch Georgia vs. Michigan in the College Football Playoff’s Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.