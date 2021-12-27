Blue By Ninety: Previewing Michigan/Georgia in the College Football Playoff

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay recap their Christmases with their families — which involved games, drinking and much more — and then preview the upcoming Orange Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs.
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT
Loading comments...