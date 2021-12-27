Blake Corum back to 100% is a big relief for Michigan

After the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, it was clear that Michigan was hitting their stride. It has been a concern for some that the Wolverines have had to wait nearly a month to play their next game after playing their best two games of the season. One advantage of the long break, however, is getting players healthy and up to 100%, and one of those players is Blake Corum.

Corum brings electric speed and explosiveness to the Michigan backfield, but unfortunately suffered an ankle injury against Indiana that resulted in a couple missed games. Once Corum returned against Ohio State, the big plays immediately returned, but it was clear that the ankle was bothering him. Corum busted out a long run in the second half against the Buckeyes that could’ve been a touchdown if his ankle was at 100%. Corum looked quick and explosive against Iowa, but it’s certainly good to get him this rest and have him back 100% healthy.

“Just having great depth has allowed us to be in this position,” Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis told the media Monday morning. “Other than the few weeks where we had to put a lot on Hassan’s plate, we’ve been able to have great depth, to have different guys step up, whether it’s Blake, whether it’s Donovan. So we’re excited to finally get a chance to see a full speed Blake Corum, and I think a little bit of what people saw of him in the Big Ten championship game was him kind of catching himself back up to full strength. He’s ready to go, he’s excited, and we’re glad to have him back to 100%.”

After the long rest, Corum feels like he’s back at full strength.

“Personally, I feel great,” Corum said Monday. “I feel like my ankle is finally back, I feel like I have my cutting ability, my speed, my burst, like I have all of that back.”

With Corum and Haskins both 100% healthy, there is sure to be some thunder and lightning on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.