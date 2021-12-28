Brewcast: Previewing Michigan/Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Ladies and gentlemen...game week is finally here.

The Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami this Friday, New Year’s Eve, on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. The winner will take on either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Cincinnati Bearcats in the National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy.

On this week’s Brewcast, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White dive deep into where the Wolverines can have some success offensively, and how the Michigan defense can potentially shut down Georgia’s freshman star tight end Brock Bowers, who has quickly become one of the best in the country at his position.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT