What Olusegun Oluwatimi brings to Michigan’s offense in 2022

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss what Virginia grad transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi will bring to the Michigan Wolverines next season at the center position, and how valuable he will be in progressing along the younger offensive linemen like Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson.

The boys also discuss what Michigan’s brand new Director of Recruiting Operations Albert Karschnia will bring to the recruiting department and where his area of expertise is at. Finally, they talk about the newest running back offer in the 2022 class, three-star Texas native Andrew Paul, and why Mike Hart and the Wolverines are so intent on taking a second running back in this class.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT