Orange Bowl Podcast: Michigan’s focus and brotherhood is evident

Michigan players such as Josh Ross, Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins, Cade McNamara, and more spoke to the media on Wednesday — as well as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. We talk about what they said and what the overall vibe is like just a couple days away from the Michigan vs. Georgia College Football Playoff semi-final in the Orange Bowl.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT