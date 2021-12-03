Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast: Conference Championship Weekend

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White are back with another edition of the Maize n Brew Pick’em Podcast!

Luke took the regular season championship with a 62-40-2 record. Von finished 60-42-2 while Scotty ended with a record of 55-47-2. But we still have the conference championship games and bowl games to go, so there is still plenty to determine.

Here are the game we chose from this week:

Kent State (-3.5) vs. Northern Illinois

App State (-3) vs. Louisiana Lafayette

#4 Cincinnati (-10.5) vs. #21 Houston

#15 Pitt (-3) vs. #16 Wake Forest

#10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah (-2.5)

#5 Oklahoma State (-5.5) vs. #9 Baylor

#1 Georgia (-6.5) vs. #3 Alabama

#2 Michigan (-10.5) vs. #13 Iowa

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF