Blue By Ninety: INDY BOUND!

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, the boys are joined by Michigan football legend Roy Roundtree and the CEO of “Pump It Up” at the Big House, tight end Joel Honigford, to discuss the Michigan Wolverines’ first ever trip to the Big Ten Championship game.

This is a long one but it is electric all the way through. Crack a cold one (or two) and enjoy the show!

