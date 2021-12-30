Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had a joint press conference on Thursday morning, and hours later they were side by side at the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler.

In this podcast we dive into the most notable developments of the day. Listen below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT