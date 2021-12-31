 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blue By Ninety: Beat Georgia

New, 4 comments

The Wolverines do battle with the Bulldogs later tonight.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, the boys mentally prepare themselves for the Wolverines’ NYE showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs as Justin is recording from the sunny beach bars in Miami.

Crack a cold one and enjoy the show.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...