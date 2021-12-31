Social media reactions from the Orange Bowl

It was a tough night for the maize and blue, but it was a great season overall.
The Michigan Wolverines had a great season, but it came to an end against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl semifinal in the College Football Playoff.
Check the social media reactions from the game:
This sums up the Georgia football team:
They’re fast. They’re good. They’re executing. Tough spot to be in.— Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) January 1, 2022
So did I Scott, so did I:
I'll be honest. I had hoped tonight was going to go better than this.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 1, 2022
Yep.:
Michigan fans checking on the score: pic.twitter.com/wUemJnDNI0— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022
Yep.:
Michigan bettors before the game started vs. now pic.twitter.com/p2ktFHYitJ— br_betting (@br_betting) January 1, 2022
This is something. Right?:
MICHIGAN HAS FINALLY SCORED MORE POINTS AGAINST THE SEC THAN CINCINNATI— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022
Our own Trevor Woods with the right message:
Remember, Michigan players are young men. This is when they need your support the most. Pick them up.— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) January 1, 2022
Everyone should be proud of this team. Very proud. They still accomplished things that no one thought they would accomplish. It was a great season, and one that we remember forever. Forever, go blue.
So proud of my @umichfootball team!— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 1, 2022
What an incredible season full of delight. Amazing. Will never forget it.#GoBlue
